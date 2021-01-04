Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27%

27.4% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.04, suggesting that its share price is 604% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seadrill Partners and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 292.82%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Independence Contract Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.09 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.62

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill Partners.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Seadrill Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.