Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.14.

Inari Medical stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock valued at $115,651,503.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,703,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

