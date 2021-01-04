Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,750 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

