IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches Market Cap of $205,482.85

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $102.74 or 0.00310737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $205,482.85 and approximately $1,538.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

