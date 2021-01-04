Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0896

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Idena has a market cap of $3.08 million and $16,780.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.