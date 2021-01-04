Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $410.90 million and $2.27 million worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00025666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 320.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

