HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $27,915.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00126974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00541992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00147315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00288185 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00050523 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.