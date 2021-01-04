Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

