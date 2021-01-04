HUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $196.97 million and approximately $106.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 197,490,862 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

