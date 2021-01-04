HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $185.70 million and approximately $118.39 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 185,578,909 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.