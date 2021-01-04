HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. HP reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5,242.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 38,266.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 210,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

