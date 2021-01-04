Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.