Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,374. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

