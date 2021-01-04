Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

HCG traded up C$1.04 on Monday, reaching C$30.74. 448,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,247. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$34.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.98.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.77 million. Analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8247926 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

