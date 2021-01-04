HEX (HEX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.64 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, HEX has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $16.64 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.