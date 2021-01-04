Hermez Network Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $2.54 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00019085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

