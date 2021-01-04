Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.76. Heritage Global shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,429 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGBL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

