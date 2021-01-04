Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report sales of $483.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.90 million and the highest is $509.60 million. Herc posted sales of $540.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

