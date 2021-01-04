Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.13. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,542 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.