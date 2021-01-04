Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.
NASDAQ HELE opened at $222.19 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
