Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $222.19 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.