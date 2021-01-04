HEICO Co. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by 60.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

HEICO stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

