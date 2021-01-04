Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.77 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $215.03 million and $13.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,905,425 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.