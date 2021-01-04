HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 105.9% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $89,157.26 and approximately $66.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

