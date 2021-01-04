Head-To-Head Survey: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 10.40% 23.96% 10.13% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

72.5% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSA Safety and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

MSA Safety currently has a consensus target price of $138.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Eargo has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.40 billion 4.15 $136.44 million $4.80 31.12 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Eargo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

