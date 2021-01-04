Head to Head Review: Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) vs. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stein Mart and Urban Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Outfitters 0 13 6 0 2.32

Urban Outfitters has a consensus price target of $29.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Urban Outfitters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stein Mart and Urban Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A Urban Outfitters $3.98 billion 0.63 $168.10 million $1.97 12.99

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% Urban Outfitters -0.81% 0.78% 0.32%

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Bhldn stores, which offer heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations; and Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; restaurants; and women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand name. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised or third-party operated stores, and digital businesses. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 248 Urban Outfitters, 231 Anthropologie Group, and 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe; and 11 restaurants. The company is also involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and home goods under the Anthropologie brand to approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

