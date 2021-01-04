Head to Head Review: Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) & USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of USA Truck shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of USA Truck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smart Move and USA Truck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Move and USA Truck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USA Truck $522.63 million 0.15 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -22.90

Smart Move has higher earnings, but lower revenue than USA Truck.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smart Move and USA Truck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50

USA Truck has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.41%. Given USA Truck’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USA Truck is more favorable than Smart Move.

Summary

USA Truck beats Smart Move on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 1,990 tractors, which included 421 independent contractor tractors; and 6,212 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

