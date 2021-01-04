Head-To-Head Contrast: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) versus AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.62 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.08

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.27%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65%

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats AVROBIO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.