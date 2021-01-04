Head to Head Contrast: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.89 $61.60 million $1.12 17.29 Sprott $72.50 million 10.20 $10.20 million $0.04 724.75

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sprott on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.