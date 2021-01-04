Head-To-Head Comparison: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) vs. Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VU1 and Iteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iteris $114.12 million 2.04 -$5.61 million ($0.14) -40.36

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A Iteris 7.62% -1.04% -0.66%

Volatility & Risk

VU1 has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VU1 and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.29%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than VU1.

Summary

Iteris beats VU1 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VU1 Company Profile

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

