Head-To-Head Comparison: Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) & Apache (NASDAQ:APA)

Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans Energy and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apache has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Energy and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans Energy and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 0.84 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Trans Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

About Trans Energy

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

