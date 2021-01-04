Head-To-Head Comparison: DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get DISH Network alerts:

This table compares DISH Network and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 10.01% 11.81% 4.16% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

42.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DISH Network has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DISH Network and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 7 4 1 2.38 TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISH Network presently has a consensus target price of $38.36, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than TheMaven.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and TheMaven’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $12.81 billion 1.31 $1.40 billion $2.60 12.27 TheMaven $80,000.00 305.66 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Summary

DISH Network beats TheMaven on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and TV shows through TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11.986 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.