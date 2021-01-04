Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

