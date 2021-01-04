Harmony Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Harmony has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $10.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Harmony has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.