Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $37.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,514,118. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

