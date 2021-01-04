Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.44 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $258.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $855.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $867.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of HAE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. 5,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

