Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Up to $95.50

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.50, but opened at $112.50. Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at $119.30, with a volume of 1,319,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.49 million and a PE ratio of -86.82.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

