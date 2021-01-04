Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.

About Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

