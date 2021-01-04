Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,785 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

