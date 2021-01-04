Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Crocs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 463,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $62.66 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.