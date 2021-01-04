Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.87 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

