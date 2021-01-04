Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $223.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $227.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

