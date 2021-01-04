Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA opened at $69.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. BidaskClub raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

