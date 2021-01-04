Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.69 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SYNNEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

