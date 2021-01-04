Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $175.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.