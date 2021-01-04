Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,086.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,450,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,386 shares of company stock valued at $63,345,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

