GoHelpFund Price Reaches $0.0012 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $15,077.34 and $5,279.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

