GoHealth, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 11th

GoHealth’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 11th. GoHealth had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $913,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of GoHealth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of GOCO opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

