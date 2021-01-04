Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.27

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 1686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 120,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 621.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,240 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

