Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Global Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

GLP stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

