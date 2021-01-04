GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,378 ($18.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,252,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.07. The stock has a market cap of £69.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,277,367 shares of company stock worth $4,425,399,255.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

